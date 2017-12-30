Laura’s Look: Year ends with dangerous cold

Dangerously cold for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Wind chill warnings and advisories go into effect for the entire state of Kansas through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will plunge into the single digits Saturday night. Sub zero wind chills can be expected for everyone. There is a small chance for flurries.

Take these warnings seriously. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in these conditions. If you’re going to be outside, dress in layers and limit the amount of exposed skin. If you are traveling, ensure your vehicle has a winter weather survival kit. These kits include blankets, water, non-perishable foods, and backup power source for your cell phone in case of an emergency.

The cold isn’t going anywhere, highs for the final day of 2017 will only climb into the single digits and teens. Still with a biting wind chill.

Coming up on KSN News this evening, we’ll talk about how long the dangerous cold will stay in the headlines. Stay warm everyone! – Laura Bannon