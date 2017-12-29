Western’s Weather Wrap: Milder Today, Frigid Weekend

No surprise, it’s another very cold start to the day with wind chills down into the teens and single digits.

So grab a coat this morning, but you can get by with just a jacket this afternoon! Highs will be even milder today in the 40s and 50s, but with plenty of clouds and gusty south winds.

Enjoy this relatively warm weather while it lasts, because the bottom falls out this weekend. High temperatures drop to the teens and single digits, with low temperatures well below zero!

And if you were hoping to step outside to shoot off fireworks or anything to ring in the new year, you might want to rethink that… Wind chills will be around -15 to -25 at midnight Sunday into Monday. Yikes!!

I’ll have more on this extreme cold for the holiday, and who could see a little snow to go along with it, all morning on Kansas Today! Or you can always watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady