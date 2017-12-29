Teachman’s Take: Wind Chill Watch in Effect!

This afternoon has been a little on the chilly side in Wichita thanks to the clouds lingering with the strong southerly winds. However, check out Elkhart! WOW! Temps soared into the 70s! After today, this will be a distance memory as a strong push of Arctic air arrives over the weekend.

A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from Saturday night through Monday morning. This means wind chills values will be dangerously cold from -15 to -30. You may want to make your New Year’s Eve plans indoors because it will be brutal for being outdoors for any length of time. And with temps as cold as these, frostbite can set in quickly. Please remember your furbabies as well! If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

As this bitterness spreads south, it will also come with a light chance for snow.

Looks like it will track right along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Accumulations will be light, but enough to cause some slick spots on the roads, so please be careful. Coming up tonight on KSN News, I’ll take a look at how cold temps will get and for how long. Take care and Happy New Year, Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman