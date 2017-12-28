Western’s Weather Wrap: Not As Cold…For Now

It’s been yet another bitter start to our day with wind chills down into the teens and single digits, so make sure you bundle up before you head out!

After a cold start, it actually won’t be too bad this afternoon. With some sunshine returning, temperatures will be milder than yesterday, climbing into the 30s and 40s today.

But this “warm-up” won’t last long, as an arctic blast is on the way for the weekend, dropping our high temperatures to about 30 degrees below normal for this time of year. Yikes!

So, if you plan on heading out New Year’s Eve, you’ll definitely need to dress in several layers, as we’re talking DANGEROUS cold for the holiday – low temperatures that night will drop well below zero…

More details on this cold blast and who could see some snow to go along with it, coming up all morning on Kansas Today! Or you can watch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady