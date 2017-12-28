Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: One More Mild Day…Then Comes The True Chill

By under

Temperatures today have warmed nicely with a mix of clouds and sun.  We warmed into the upper 30s for Wichita.  Even Elkhart has temperatures soar into the 50s!

With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, temps will return to the icebox.

And if you loved our warming trend today, it gets even better for Friday!  Highs will climb back into the 40s and 50s!  I could even see the 60s in extreme southwestern Kansas.

Enjoy the brief mild stretch because HUGE changes come in over the weekend.  From the moment you wake up on Saturday to the time you celebrate the New Year, we will be in the deep freeze.

Highs will struggle to warm through the single digits and even dip below 0 during the overnight hours.  Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10.  I’ll show you how frigid it will get in your hometown.  Plus, I’m tracking a small chance for flurries & light snow as this Arctic plunge pushes south.  – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s