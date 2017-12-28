Teachman’s Take: One More Mild Day…Then Comes The True Chill

Temperatures today have warmed nicely with a mix of clouds and sun. We warmed into the upper 30s for Wichita. Even Elkhart has temperatures soar into the 50s!

With mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight, temps will return to the icebox.

And if you loved our warming trend today, it gets even better for Friday! Highs will climb back into the 40s and 50s! I could even see the 60s in extreme southwestern Kansas.

Enjoy the brief mild stretch because HUGE changes come in over the weekend. From the moment you wake up on Saturday to the time you celebrate the New Year, we will be in the deep freeze.

Highs will struggle to warm through the single digits and even dip below 0 during the overnight hours. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. I’ll show you how frigid it will get in your hometown. Plus, I’m tracking a small chance for flurries & light snow as this Arctic plunge pushes south. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman