Teachman’s Take: Let the Warm Begin…PLEASE!!!

It may not seem like it right now because it’s cold outside, but the warming process has started.

At least we don’t have as many subzero wind chills spread across the state early this evening.  Now, don’t get me wrong, it will still be bitter overnight and you’ll need to make sure your furbabies are nice and warm.

Tomorrow is the day we’ve been waiting for as temperatures will rise above freezing.  You’ll want to soak up the sunshine and take the pups for a long walk because even colder air moves in this weekend.  How frigid New Year’s Eve will be and who could see some snow on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

