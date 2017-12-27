Laura’s Look: Dangerous cold; Wind chill advisory

Cold air has a firm grip on Kansas. Temperatures look to recover for the week’s end but the thaw out won’t last.

Not as much wind this morning but there’s just enough to drop wind chills back to -10 to -20 degrees.

Due to the extremely cold wind chills, A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for most of Kansas until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Just because the southern half of the state is not under a wind chill advisory, including Wichita it does not mean it’s going to be “warmer”. Sub zero wind chills can be expected for everyone.

Below zero wind chills can be expected where there’s snow on the ground this afternoon.

The New Year looks to start off very cold, even colder than what we are experiencing now. – Laura Bannon