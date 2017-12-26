Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Wave After Wave of Brutal Cold

By under

Wind chills overnight and through tomorrow morning will be frigid!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM tomorrow for many counties across Kansas.

Wind chills will be dangerous between -15 and -20.  Please remember your furry friends and make sure they are warm.  As I always say, it it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

Tomorrow, temperatures will once again stay below freezing.

There will be more clouds than sunshine with a few flurries around, especially in western Kansas.  Once we get past tomorrow, there will be a bit of a boost to our temps.  But, it won’t last long.  An even colder blast of air will work in during the weekend.  This will also bring a chance for flurries and light snow.  How cold it gets and where the snow will track on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s