Teachman’s Take: Wave After Wave of Brutal Cold

Wind chills overnight and through tomorrow morning will be frigid!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 10 AM tomorrow for many counties across Kansas.

Wind chills will be dangerous between -15 and -20. Please remember your furry friends and make sure they are warm. As I always say, it it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them.

Tomorrow, temperatures will once again stay below freezing.

There will be more clouds than sunshine with a few flurries around, especially in western Kansas. Once we get past tomorrow, there will be a bit of a boost to our temps. But, it won’t last long. An even colder blast of air will work in during the weekend. This will also bring a chance for flurries and light snow. How cold it gets and where the snow will track on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman