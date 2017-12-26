Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: In the deep freeze

Good Tuesday Morning! Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas!

Even colder weather has settled in across Kansas. Don’t let it catch you off guard. It’s bitterly cold with stiff northeast winds which is sending wind chills into the dangerous category.

We’re also tracking some flurries and light snow this morning across northern Kansas. Little to no accumulation expected but be mindful there could be some slick spots on the roads along and north of I-70.

3:25AM Radar

Any flurries and light snow will come to an end late this morning. It’ll stay bitter for the afternoon with highs in the teens and 20s. When you factor in the wind it’ll easily feel like it’s in the single digits.

Kansas Today

Down temperatures go again, most if not everyone will see single digit low temperatures Tuesday night.

Kansas Tonight

There is some good news here, we won’t be in the deep freeze for long! Make sure to check in with us on Kansas Today between 4:30-7, we’ll look ahead to warmer days and talk about the final days of 2017!

Have a great day! – Laura Bannon

