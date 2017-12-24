Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Gray Christmas Day

Merry Christmas Eve! Some parts of Kansas woke up to a fresh blanket of snow. We saw as much as 3″ in parts of northwest Kansas. Remember, you need at least 1″ of snow on the ground for it to be considered a White Christmas, some folks got their wish.

No snow tonight, clouds will move in across the state and it will be very cold. Lows in the single digits and teens. Sub zero wind chills can be expected.

Kansas Tonight

Christmas Day, cloudy and chilly with highs in the 30s and even the 40s. Flurries are possible along the Kansas and Nebraska state line. Still no major travel concerns across Kansas. As the snow melts though, be mindful of slick spots on the roads as refreezing can be expected.

Kansas Tomorrow

Temperatures take another hit on Tuesday, sending highs into the teens and 20s!

Temperature Trend

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News this evening. Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking Santa! I’ll also help you get ready for the cold temperatures that’s expected to hit this week. – Laura Bannon

