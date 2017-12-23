Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Light snow for some tonight

A raw start to the holiday weekend, make sure you’re dressed warm if you’re headed out. Temperatures to drop into the 20s after 8 p.m. with more clouds throughout the evening.

Evening Planner

Light snow and flurries to move into Northern Kansas this evening with minor accumulations. Not expecting accumulating snow for the Southern half of state, at most some flurries.

Snow Tracker

Flurries to come to an end early Sunday. It’ll be cold start off Christmas eve with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sub zero wind chills can be expected in parts of Kansas, don’t let the cold catch you off guard.

Kansas Tonight

More sunshine in the afternoon with highs only in the 30s. Chilly breezes can be expected for any of those last-minute shoppers, so dress warm!

Kansas Tomorrow

We warm up again on Christmas Day with near normal temperatures but another cold snap is expected. I’ll show you what you can expect for the rest of the holiday weekend coming up on KSN News this evening. – Laura Bannon

