Teachman’s Take: Light Snow Over The Weekend

We’re staying on the colder side of things through most of the holiday weekend.  Right now, temps are dropping early tonight below freezing.  So, if you have any Christmas shopping left to do, layer up!  Wind chills will be in the lower teens and upper single digits soon.

Over the holiday weekend, there is is a good shot for light snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Northern Kansas is in the prime position to see light accumulations.  Southern Kansas won’t see much more than flurries.

Temperatures will be below freezing during the time this snow moves through, so please watch the roads, especially on I-70.  By Christmas Day, we’re going to warm back up briefly before another cold blast.  I’ll take a look at the temperature trend tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

