Teachman’s Take: Here Come The Changes!

It’s been a mild day across the state with highs in the 40s, 50 and even 60s. But, this will be a distant memory by tomorrow. As promised, a potent Arctic front is on the way for tomorrow.

Once it sweeps through, much colder temperatures will prevail for the rest of the year.

Upon the Arctic front’s arrival, drizzle, freezing drizzle and even light snow will be possible.

Amounts look light, but I would still use caution on any elevated surfaces as temperatures plummet during the day on Thursday.

This won’t be our only chance for moisture. I’m tracking another opportunity for flurries and light snow over the holiday weekend. Join me tonight on KSN News for a look and what this means for our temperatures. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman