Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Enjoy It While You Can

We don’t have to start the day with fog, but we do have the low clouds hanging around this morning… As long as those low clouds are hanging around it’s like sleeping with a nice warm blanket, our temps stay pretty mild at least in the E half of the state… Western KS is quite a bit colder because you don’t have that same blanket… However, W KS you will enjoy a nice warm afternoon with plenty of sun!! Wichita and Central KS will have a hard time getting out from underneath that blanket of clouds and that is why we stay in the low to mid 50s. However, for late December, even those temps are really mild!!


Much colder weather is headed out way beginning tomorrow as a strong cold front pushes into NW Kansas tomorrow morning.

The coldest temps won’t hit Wichita until late tomorrow afternoon and then the cold arctic air takes hold through the weekend and into Christmas day! As far as the panic that you may see on some social media pages… Think of that as Fake Weather! 🙂

 

