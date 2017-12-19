Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Enjoy the Warmth…For Now!

By under

Temperatures today have stayed on the milder side in the 50s.  We do have a storm system that will travel to our southeast overnight.  This will produce areas of drizzle, a few light rain showers and fog mainly for areas to the southeast of the Turnpike.  We will stay above freezing, so I’m not expecting any slick stuff for the early Wednesday morning commute.

We only have 2 more days of mild conditions before the bottom falls out.

There will be a significant Arctic plunge later this week and into the holiday weekend.

I’m tracking a few storm systems that honestly, don’t have much moisture to work with.  But, there will be a few rain showers that will change to snow showers on Thursday as the front arrives.

By Saturday, another system will travel to the southeast of Wichita.  This will bring flurries and light snow to parts of southeastern Kansas.  Join me tonight on KSN News for an hour by hour look who will see the snow and how much temperatures will drop.  – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s