Teachman’s Take: Enjoy the Warmth…For Now!

Temperatures today have stayed on the milder side in the 50s. We do have a storm system that will travel to our southeast overnight. This will produce areas of drizzle, a few light rain showers and fog mainly for areas to the southeast of the Turnpike. We will stay above freezing, so I’m not expecting any slick stuff for the early Wednesday morning commute.

We only have 2 more days of mild conditions before the bottom falls out.

There will be a significant Arctic plunge later this week and into the holiday weekend.

I’m tracking a few storm systems that honestly, don’t have much moisture to work with. But, there will be a few rain showers that will change to snow showers on Thursday as the front arrives.

By Saturday, another system will travel to the southeast of Wichita. This will bring flurries and light snow to parts of southeastern Kansas. Join me tonight on KSN News for an hour by hour look who will see the snow and how much temperatures will drop. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman