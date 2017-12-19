Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Foggy start, warming up later

You could run into a little fog or possibly a lot of fog this morning across SC KS including Wichita… A Dense Fog Adv. is in effect until 11AM.

 

Once that fog and the low clouds slowly clear out we are going to be looking at a really nice day!! Sun will return to SC Kansas, while W KS will have plenty of sunshine from start to finish… With fairly light winds today and mild temps you may think it’s an early Spring afternoon!

There has been a lot of talk and a ton of social media hype regarding a big snow storm for Christmas day.. I will say that based on everything I’ve seen to this point in time, I just don’t see much snow across the state… We could have some light accumulations near the NE state line and maybe some along the CO line, but just not looking at big accumulations across the state. That is good news for people who will be traveling. Now the KSN Stormtracker team will be keeping a very close eye on this winter system as it develops and the forecast is likely to change over time as we get closer to the weekend, so stay tuned…. One thing for sure… It’s gonna be COLD!!!

 

