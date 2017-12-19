Laura’s Look: Bitter changes coming

Mild weather to continue through mid-week before we head back to reality.

Clouds are slow to clear in southcentral Kansas but expect more sunshine this afternoon in the Metro. We’ll keep with mild high temperatures in the 50s.

It’ll be chilly again tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 20s and 30s. Clouds roll back into southcentral Kansas tonight and some areas of drizzle will be possible. We’ll stay above freezing so we won’t have to worry about slick roads around the Metro.

The first day of Winter is Thursday and right on cue, Old Man Winter will make a comeback.

Arctic air will plague the state all the way into next week. We do have small chances for flurries in the next 7 days. Light snow is possible for northwest Kansas Thursday night into Friday. Minor accumulations are possible.

After looking over fresh data, I’m not too enthusiastic about our weekend snow chances, I’ll talk about it coming up on KSN News at Noon.- Laura Bannon