Western’s Weather Wrap: Rain Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow

After an unusually mild December day, temperatures will cool down slightly tonight into the 40s. But clouds and moisture will be increasing, leading to light showers moving into the Wichita Metro.

We’ll take whatever we can get, but unfortunately this rain won’t help much with the drought. It will be mostly confined to southcentral Kansas, with amounts around a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

The rain will be gone by morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies, slightly breezy winds, and much cooler highs in the 30s and 40s tomorrow. Keep in mind there is also a small chance for patchy freezing drizzle in far northwest Kansas late tonight that may cause some slick spots in the morning.

Our weather story for the next week starts with our rain chances tonight, then the cooler temperatures tomorrow, but we will warm right back up throughout the week, before a major cold blast hits us by next weekend!

I’ll time out tonight’s showers and let you know how much colder we’ll turn next weekend, tonight on KSN News at 10. Or you can watch my latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady