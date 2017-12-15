Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Milder Briefly

By under

Wind chills are pretty brutal across the state this morning, so make sure you bundle the kids up before you send them to the bus stop!

But after a cold morning, we’ll recover nicely this afternoon with highs in the 50s, mostly sunny skies, and breezy southwest winds.

The southerly winds will pick up even more tomorrow, warming us nicely into the 60s, but unfortunately increasing the fire danger again. Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last though, because we cool back down on Sunday!

Our latest drought monitor was updated yesterday, which unfortunately continues to show worsening conditions across the state.

While it won’t be enough to help with the drought, we do at least have SOME sort of rain chance on the way for Saturday into Sunday, and we’ll take whatever we can get at this point!

I’ll time this rain out for you and have more details on your weekend forecast, all morning on Kansas Today! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s