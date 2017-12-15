Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Milder Briefly

Wind chills are pretty brutal across the state this morning, so make sure you bundle the kids up before you send them to the bus stop!

But after a cold morning, we’ll recover nicely this afternoon with highs in the 50s, mostly sunny skies, and breezy southwest winds.

The southerly winds will pick up even more tomorrow, warming us nicely into the 60s, but unfortunately increasing the fire danger again. Enjoy the mild temperatures while they last though, because we cool back down on Sunday!

Our latest drought monitor was updated yesterday, which unfortunately continues to show worsening conditions across the state.

While it won’t be enough to help with the drought, we do at least have SOME sort of rain chance on the way for Saturday into Sunday, and we’ll take whatever we can get at this point!

I’ll time this rain out for you and have more details on your weekend forecast, all morning on Kansas Today! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady