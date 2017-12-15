Laura’s Look: Weekend rain chances

The weekend is here and it looks like it’ll bring us a little of everything, including rain!

We’ll keep with clear skies overnight tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s.

After a cold start to the day we’ll warm nicely into the upper 50s and 60s on Saturday. The warmth comes along with stronger winds with gusts over 30 MPH at times.

Expect more clouds through the evening on Saturday with showers moving in overnight into early Sunday. Amounts will remain light with the highest totals across southeast Kansas.

More clouds than sunshine on Sunday with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.

Mild weather carries us into next week but I’ve got my eye on a significant cold snap. We’ll talk about it this evening on KSN News, tune in for your forecast! – Laura Bannon