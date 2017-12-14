Western’s Weather Wrap: Chillier Today, but Not for Long

Storm Tracker Radar is picking up on possibly a few flurries and sprinkles in western Kansas this morning, though it may be too dry for any of this to really reach the ground. Check the radar here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Overall, it’s just chilly this morning with a slight breeze making it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s to start our Thursday.

You’ll definitely want a coat today, as high temperatures will be much cooler in just the upper 40s, on top of mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay strong in western Kansas, and sprinkles and flurries can’t be ruled out.

But then we warm right back up as we head into the weekend, with highs near 60 on Saturday. But this won’t last long, as yet another cool down hits on Sunday!

There have been a lot of rumors floating around social media about a Christmas snowstorm… But I’m here to debunk that myth right now. It is WAY too far out to forecast for Christmas at this point, ESPECIALLY in regards to any precipitation like snow or ice. It is always possible – but we just don’t know right now, and we won’t really have any idea until around the middle of next week. What I can confirm is that it’s looking like we will see a slight pattern shift Christmas week, which may mean at least colder temperatures will settle in for the holiday. But you’ll just have to stay tuned to see what happens!

I’ll have more on all of this all morning on Kansas Today, or you can catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady