Laura’s Look: Half and half weekend

We do have spotty sprinkles/showers out there this evening. Most, if not all of us will stay dry. There is a small potential that this activity may transition into flurries (No accumulation expected). For a check of your live local radar, click here.

Clouds to stick around before clearing out overnight. We’ll start Friday off in the 20s.

Look for sunny skies tomorrow and above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This warm-up kicks off a pleasant, warming trend which will take us into the weekend.

We warm back into the 60s on Saturday but colder changes slide in for the second half of the weekend.

The track of this next storm system doesn’t look too promising as far as moisture chances in Kansas. Most of the liquid form of precipitation appears to fall across southeast Kansas. Something we’ll need to keep a close eye on.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News at 5, 6, & 10 for your full weekend forecast! – Laura Bannon