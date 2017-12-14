Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Half and half weekend

By under

We do have spotty sprinkles/showers out there this evening. Most, if not all of us will stay dry. There is a small potential that this activity may transition into flurries (No accumulation expected). For a check of your live local radar, click here. 

Clouds to stick around before clearing out overnight. We’ll start Friday off in the 20s.

Kansas Tonight

Look for sunny skies tomorrow and above normal temperatures in the 50s and 60s. This warm-up kicks off a pleasant, warming trend which will take us into the weekend.

Kansas Tomorrow

We warm back into the 60s on Saturday but colder changes slide in for the second half of the weekend.

This Weekend

The track of this next storm system doesn’t look too promising as far as moisture chances in Kansas. Most of the liquid form of precipitation appears to fall across southeast Kansas. Something we’ll need to keep a close eye on.

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News at 5, 6, & 10 for your full weekend forecast! – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s