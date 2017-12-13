Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: High Fire Danger

We started out with clouds this morning, but those are exiting across the region, allowing sunshine to break out and temperatures to warm up.

The winds are also picking up significantly out of the northwest, and per usual, due to the dry conditions, this means that the fire danger is very high again today, so please be cautious.

We’ll stay gusty through the afternoon, but still with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures!

Another front then passes through tonight, bringing our temperatures back down tomorrow, and bringing the small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries.

~Katie the Weather Lady

