Western’s Weather Wrap: High Fire Danger

We started out with clouds this morning, but those are exiting across the region, allowing sunshine to break out and temperatures to warm up.

The winds are also picking up significantly out of the northwest, and per usual, due to the dry conditions, this means that the fire danger is very high again today, so please be cautious.

We’ll stay gusty through the afternoon, but still with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures!

Another front then passes through tonight, bringing our temperatures back down tomorrow, and bringing the small chance for a few sprinkles or flurries.

I’ll have more on this, plus look ahead to your weekend weather, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch our latest forecast here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady