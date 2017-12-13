Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog:

By under

Well it “ISN’T” starting to look a lot like Christmas my friends!! The weird and warm and dry December weather pattern continues!! That stubborn ridge of high pressure over the W US absolutely refuses to move!!

So…. Guess what!?!?!?! Today we start off chilly again but we start to warm up pretty fast… W to NW winds will kick in by the second half of the morning and we will rip our way through the 40s and into the 50s by lunchtime and end up in the 60s for highs!!

I know I sound like a broken record talking about the continued fire danger statewide, but take a look at the wind kicking in today!! And check our the NW! 20-40 mph winds are pretty sporty, even by Kansas standards…

Blustery and much cooler weather will return tomorrow bringing us back to a quick dose of December reality. But heading into the weekend the temps start to moderate just a bit and we’re back to mild afternoons before you know it… And still, no decent chance of moisture…

