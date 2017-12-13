Laura’s Look: More December-like feel tomorrow

Clouds on the rise tonight making it difficult to view the Geminid meteor shower. There is small chance folks in northwest Kansas ran run into a few flakes tonight. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and cold with sub freezing temperatures.

We won’t see a whole lot of sunshine tomorrow and it’ll be much cooler in the 40s. We’re looking at a small potential for a random raindrop or two, although the chances aren’t all that great.

Look for another warming trend to kick off heading into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures back around 60 degrees on Saturday for most of Kansas.

Our next cold front sweeps in over the weekend, sending temperatures down for Sunday.

There is a small potential for some moisture with this next system, I’ll have the details coming up on KSN News this evening. – Laura Bannon