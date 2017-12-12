Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Less Wind Still Nice!

The first thing you will notice this morning is the wind… Or lack thereof!! Finally that wind died down last night, and while we are still bone dry with no change in store for that, we at least don’t have the extreme fire dangers like we had yesterday. This weather pattern that we’ve been under for the past week isn’t changing much… A dominant ridge of high pressure keeps the western half of the nation warm and dry.

This pattern basically works like a big atmospheric wall, blocking cold air from the arctic from moving it into the plains. Instead this cold air is forced up and over the ridge and pushed into the NE US keeping that part of the nation well below normal temps and we stay warmer than normal.

This pattern is not expected to change in for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Today will be a good 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but we are still running well above average…

I know this forecast is becoming quite repetitive, believe me, we could use a change here and I’d love to see some rain or snow, but I just don’t see any chance of that happening in the near future…