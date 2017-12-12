Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Wind and fire weather concerns tomorrow

The unusually warm temperatures finally backed off for some today, it was still fairly mild with highs in the 50s and even the 60s in western Kansas.

Temperature Change

For tonight, light winds remain in place and cold temperatures (it is December after all). We’ll start off Wednesday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Then it’s off to the races…

Kansas Tonight

Warming up into the 60s but the warm weather will be difficult to enjoy with strong northwest winds whipping us around. With the high winds, this elevates the fire danger once again. No outdoor burning and make sure to properly dispose your cigarettes if you smoke.

Kansas Tomorrow

We’re looking for another drop in our temperatures this week, I’ll show you when and if the cold weather will linger into the weekend coming up on KSN News at 5,6, and 10. – Laura Bannon

