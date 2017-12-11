Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Warm & Windy

Well my friends, here we go again… Another warm December day is headed our way today!! High pressure over the W half of the nation will control our weather as well… The storm track has been pushed well to the north and the coldest temps are trapped around the great lakes and we stay fairly mild for the season!!

 

It’s not too windy to start but by lunchtime NW winds will start to get pretty gusty and with the extremely dry conditions we are already dealing with, fire dangers will be very high this afternoon.

 

Sure, we’re not going to be AS warm as we were yesterday but we’re still talking 60s!!

A series of fast moving cold fronts will give us a bit of a temperature roller coaster this week but none of these fronts are going to cool us off to seasonal normal temps and none of these fronts will squeeze out any meaningful moisture.

 

Thinking about heading out of state today?? Have a look at the forecast for your destination.

 

