Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Moderating temperatures; staying day

By under

Fierce winds were felt across the state this afternoon. Wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH in parts of western Kansas. With the dry conditions and high winds, Red Flag Warnings are in effect through the evening. Please be mindful of these warnings.

The wind will relax through the nighttime hours. Tuesday will start off cold in the 20s and 30s.

Kansas Tonight

Noticeably cooler tomorrow afternoon in central Kansas with highs in the 50s. This is still above normal for this time of year. You’ll also notice the wind, it won’t be as strong.

Kansas Tomorrow

The colder changes won’t last long, we warm up again heading into Wednesday. This though will be followed by another cool down which will impact your wardrobe choices for the second half of the week.

This Week’s Setup

Make sure to check in with us on KSN News at 5, 6, and 10, I’ll help you prepare for the burst of cold air that are in store this week. We’ll also look ahead to another glorious weekend! – Laura Bannon

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s