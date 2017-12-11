Laura’s Look: Moderating temperatures; staying day

Fierce winds were felt across the state this afternoon. Wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH in parts of western Kansas. With the dry conditions and high winds, Red Flag Warnings are in effect through the evening. Please be mindful of these warnings.

The wind will relax through the nighttime hours. Tuesday will start off cold in the 20s and 30s.

Noticeably cooler tomorrow afternoon in central Kansas with highs in the 50s. This is still above normal for this time of year. You’ll also notice the wind, it won’t be as strong.

The colder changes won’t last long, we warm up again heading into Wednesday. This though will be followed by another cool down which will impact your wardrobe choices for the second half of the week.

– Laura Bannon