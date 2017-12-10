Western’s Weather Wrap: Even Milder, Staying Dry

Breezy winds are making for another chilly morning! Feels like it’s in the 20s and 30s, so you’ll definitely want that coat again if you’re headed out early.

But we will recover significantly this afternoon! Highs will soar into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine and just slightly breezy northwest winds. Get out and enjoy this unusual December weather!!

Tomorrow will be mild as well, but the winds will pick up significantly out of the northwest, and combined with the very dry conditions means our fire danger will increase even more tomorrow. Please be cautious!

And unfortunately fire danger will continue to be our main story over the next week, as there still isn’t a single chance for any sort of moisture in the forecast.

I’ll have more details on your weather all morning on KSN, or you can watch our latest forecast video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady