Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Even Milder, Staying Dry

By under

Breezy winds are making for another chilly morning! Feels like it’s in the 20s and 30s, so you’ll definitely want that coat again if you’re headed out early.

But we will recover significantly this afternoon! Highs will soar into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine and just slightly breezy northwest winds. Get out and enjoy this unusual December weather!!

Tomorrow will be mild as well, but the winds will pick up significantly out of the northwest, and combined with the very dry conditions means our fire danger will increase even more tomorrow. Please be cautious!

And unfortunately fire danger will continue to be our main story over the next week, as there still isn’t a single chance for any sort of moisture in the forecast.

I’ll have more details on your weather all morning on KSN, or you can watch our latest forecast video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s