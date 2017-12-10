Laura’s Look: A week of temperature swings

Hope everyone had a great weekend! The new school and work week features a lot of ups and downs. Overall, temperatures look to stay above normal for this time of year.

We’ll keep the crystal clear skies Sunday night with lows in the 30s. Winds remain light before picking up tomorrow afternoon.

Beautiful mid December weather continues into Monday. The wind will be a nuisance tomorrow with gusts in excess of 30 MPH. With the continued dry conditions, be extremely mindful of the fire danger threat. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and NEVER throw cigarettes out the window.

Even cooler on Tuesday but notice for the next 3 days, temperatures remain above normal for this time of year!

Even colder days are in the extended forecast. Make sure to check in with us on KSN News this evening, I’ll have your forecast highlighted to show you when daytime highs in the 40s returns! – Laura Bannon