Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Milder Again

By under

Yet another cold start this morning with a slight breeze making it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s – bundle up before you head out!

But, temperatures will warm fairly nicely again today, with highs around 50, dry conditions, lots of sunshine, and breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

There isn’t a single chance for rain or snow or anything on the horizon… We’ll just keep with up-and-down temperatures, though staying above normal, with weak cold fronts passing throughout the week. The main concern with these dry conditions will be the elevated fire danger that continues each day, so please be cautious.

I’ll have more on your weekend forecast all morning on KSN! Or you can watch the latest weather video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s