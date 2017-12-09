Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Milder Again

Yet another cold start this morning with a slight breeze making it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s – bundle up before you head out!

But, temperatures will warm fairly nicely again today, with highs around 50, dry conditions, lots of sunshine, and breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

There isn’t a single chance for rain or snow or anything on the horizon… We’ll just keep with up-and-down temperatures, though staying above normal, with weak cold fronts passing throughout the week. The main concern with these dry conditions will be the elevated fire danger that continues each day, so please be cautious.

I’ll have more on your weekend forecast all morning on KSN! Or you can watch the latest weather video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady