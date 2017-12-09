Laura’s Look: Keeps getting better!

The warming trend continues this weekend! We’ll finish out the weekend on a delightful note.

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures in the 20s by morning. It’ll stay brisk in western Kansas with chilly northwest winds.

A superb Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the 60s across the board! This is well above normal for this time of year. Winds will be breezy at times from the northwest.

It does look like the warm weather will last though. We have another temperature tumble on the way this week.

This week features a lot of day-to-day changes. Warm one day, cold the next. Make sure to check in with us on KSN News at 6 and 10, I’ll have your forecast to show you if we can squeeze out any moisture with all these changes. Have a great Saturday, all! – Laura Bannon