Western’s Weather Wrap: Warming into the Weekend

Plenty of sunshine again today, but it’s still cold with temperatures in the 30s as of 11 AM.

The winds have picked up significantly in western Kansas today, and that combined with the very dry conditions means that the fire danger is very high yet again today, so please be cautious!

Today won’t be as cold as yesterday, but nonetheless it will be chilly, with highs in the 40s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy northwest winds.

This pattern that we’re stuck in right now is bringing us a series of Alberta Clippers. These are storm system that develop near Alberta, Canada, and make their way southeast through the Great Lakes region. This means the western half of the US stays warm and dry, while the eastern half sees the blasts of colder air and some precipitation. For us in Kansas, we’re in the middle, which means we generally stay dry, but we get clipped by the blasts of cold air, allowing us to turn chilly briefly and warm back up quickly before the next system arrives.

I’ll have all of the details on our warming weekend weather, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can get your latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone!

~Katie the Weather Lady