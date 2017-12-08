Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Still Pretty Chilly

We are off to another very cold start in Central Kansas along with Wichita! Temps will be in the teens most of the morning and windchills will feel like it’s in the single digits! Bundle up well cause it’s a cold start and even with sun this morning we don’t warm up much. I think we will start to pick up a little cloud cover this afternoon that begins to clear again by late this afternoon… It will be warmer today but please keep in mind that yesterday we were only able to reach 33 degrees in Wichita, so even though today is more than 10 degrees warmer it’s still going to feel pretty chilly!!

The coldest temps will remain in the Eastern half of the state… Notice that Western Kansas will warm up pretty nicely compared to Wichita… But take a look at the winds you’ll be dealing with out west!!

We continue to slowly warm up as we head into the weekend… Sunday looks like the very best day of the whole week… Then next week we will have a series of these fast moving Alberta Clipper systems that bring quick punches of cold air into the plains,,, Unfortunately this forecast continues to look very very dry!!

Traveling today? It’s a clear and cold start but no delays out of ICT are being reported… Looks like the east coast will be pretty wet today and remember those devastating fires in Southern California will cause a great deal of smoke and haze.