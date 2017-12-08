Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Still Pretty Chilly

By under

We are off to another very cold start in Central Kansas along with Wichita! Temps will be in the teens most of the morning and windchills will feel like it’s in the single digits! Bundle up well cause it’s a cold start and even with sun this morning we don’t warm up much. I think we will start to pick up a little cloud cover this afternoon that begins to clear again by late this afternoon… It will be warmer today but please keep in mind that yesterday we were only able to reach 33 degrees in Wichita, so even though today is more than 10 degrees warmer it’s still going to feel pretty chilly!!

The coldest temps will remain in the Eastern half of the state… Notice that Western Kansas will warm up pretty nicely compared to Wichita… But take a look at the winds you’ll be dealing with out west!!

We continue to slowly warm up as we head into the weekend… Sunday looks like the very best day of the whole week… Then next week we will have a series of these fast moving Alberta Clipper systems that bring quick punches of cold air into the plains,,, Unfortunately this forecast continues to look very very dry!!

 

 

Traveling today? It’s a clear and cold start but no delays out of ICT are being reported… Looks like the east coast will be pretty wet today and remember those devastating fires in Southern California will cause a great deal of smoke and haze.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s