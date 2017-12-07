Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Bitterly Cold Today

It looks beautiful on our SkyView in Downtown Wichita right now with perfectly blue skies!

But don’t let that sunshine fool you… It is VERY cold outside with wind chills still in the teens!

And you’ll need to bundle up at any point that you’re headed out today, because we will barely climb above freezing, with breezy northwest winds keeping our wind chill in the 20s.

Our latest drought monitor that was just updated today shows continued worsening conditions across the state, and unfortunately we don’t see any good chances for moisture in the near future…

I’ll have more on all of this, plus a look ahead to your milder weekend forecast, all coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can catch the latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

