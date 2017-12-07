Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Raw Winds Warm Soon

By under

Today looks gorgeous, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.  This morning at Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita, we bottomed out at 18°.  This was the coldest morning since February 25.

Wind chills are still rather raw this afternoon — even with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will drop after dark into the teens and lower 20s.  Looks like Wichita will be bitter in the upper teens.

As winds move in from the northwest on Friday, this will actually start the warming process that will linger into the weekend.  Soon, temps will be back into the 50s and even the 60s!  Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at your weekend forecast.  I’ll help you pick out the best day for taking the pups outside for a long walk. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

