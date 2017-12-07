Leon’s Breakfast Blog:

Oh baby it’s cold outside!!! Temps this morning are kicking off in the single digits and teens and windchills have knocked some of those feels like temps into the sub-zero range!! Bottom line… This is the coldest start to the day we have seen so far this season so grab the heaviest coat and please remember to bring in your pets during these very cold temps!! Our setup today shows a HUGE dip in the jet stream that is allowing very cold arctic air to plow into the Central Plains… This will be the coldest day this week and we will start a slow recovery as soon as tomorrow.

Wichita will start the day in the teens and struggle into the 30s, but it will be a slow and cold climb… We are probably still below freezing even by lunch time…

Are you trying to escape the cold?? You have to go pretty far to find any warm temps!!

Temps across Kansas will be pretty bitter and when you throw in a 10-20 mph wind these numbers will feel more like the 20s

Tomorrow we will start a slow rebound as temps return to a more seasonal mid to upper 40 range as our ridge starts to build in from the west.