Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Big Thursday Temperature Drop

By under

Today was a typical December day with temps near normal.  Right now, that’s changing as a potent cold front sags to the south.  Check out McCook’s current temperature…now below freezing.

We will see other temps drop rather quickly as the front passes through this evening from northern Kansas to the southern half of the state.

Temps will drop into the teens and lower 20s statewide.  Now, as this front arrives, a few sprinkles and/or snow showers will be possible.  Any amounts will be light and the activity will be spotty. But, if you get underneath a snow shower, visibility could be briefly reduced.

Tonight, I’m tracking this slim snow chance and easily a 15-20 degree temperature drop for Thursday.  I’ll let you know when we can recover and warm back up into the 50s & even 60s on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s