Teachman’s Take: Big Thursday Temperature Drop

Today was a typical December day with temps near normal. Right now, that’s changing as a potent cold front sags to the south. Check out McCook’s current temperature…now below freezing.

We will see other temps drop rather quickly as the front passes through this evening from northern Kansas to the southern half of the state.

Temps will drop into the teens and lower 20s statewide. Now, as this front arrives, a few sprinkles and/or snow showers will be possible. Any amounts will be light and the activity will be spotty. But, if you get underneath a snow shower, visibility could be briefly reduced.

Tonight, I’m tracking this slim snow chance and easily a 15-20 degree temperature drop for Thursday. I’ll let you know when we can recover and warm back up into the 50s & even 60s on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman