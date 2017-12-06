Leon’s Breakfast Blog: December’s Chill

You are waking up and definitely feeling winter’s chill, but even cooler weather is on the way!! Today will be pretty close to normal when it comes to high temps as cold Canadian air settles across much of the nation…

Even colder air is on the way for tomorrow and the chilly temps look like they are here to stay for awhile as we head toward the weekend!!

Breezy NW winds will take a toll today making our upper 40s feel even chiller!! Clouds will also be on the increase as we head through the afternoon.

NW winds will pick up this afternoon, that will just reinforce the chilly conditions across the state.

And the coldest air of the season arrives Tomorrow on those NW winds, but the worst of the cold doesn’t stick around too long. Temps start to rebound by Friday and the best days of the week are perfectly times to coincide with the weekend!