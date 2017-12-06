Laura’s Look: Another temperature tumble

Another surge of cold air to slide in tonight into Thursday, setting the stage for some of the coldest temperatures we’ve seen so far this season.

Sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Almost a carbon copy of yesterday with chilly northwest breezes.

Thought this morning was cold? Just wait until you step out the door Thursday morning. Temperatures to start off in the teens and 20s. With the wind some locations may run into feels like temperatures in the single digits!

On top of the cold weather a few flakes are possible in western Kansas. Nothing to get excited about as the atmosphere is extremely dry and most of this activity will have a difficult time getting to the surface.

All eyes on the weekend as we finally turn the page to warmer weather! How long it’ll last coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon