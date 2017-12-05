Western’s Weather Wrap: Feels Like December

Hopefully you enjoyed the mild temperatures yesterday morning, because it is significantly cooler to start our Tuesday… We are about 20-40 degrees colder across the state!

The winds have died down some, but there is still enough of a breeze to make it feel like it’s in the teens and single digits throughout Kansas this morning – grab a coat before you head out the door!

After the cold start, we will stay pretty chilly through the afternoon. Sunshine will allow our highs to climb up near 50, but gusty northwest winds will keep it feeling like it’s in the 40s. Welcome to December!

Our winds aren’t nearly as strong today as they were yesterday, but they will still be a little gusty, and they’ll pick up a bit more tomorrow too. This will keep us chilly, but also with the very dry conditions, this means our fire danger will remain extreme, so please be cautious!

I’ll let you know when milder weather returns, all morning on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 AM! Or catch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady