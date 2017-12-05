Teachman’s Take: Mild Now, Another Cold Blast Coming

While temperatures are cooler today, they are actually closer to where they should be for this time of year.

As skies stay clear overnight, we’re gearing up for another cold night below freezing.

Another surge of cold air is eyeing our region later this week. Late Wednesday and into Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly.

When makes the move through Kansas, a few flurries and perhaps a few light snow showers will slide by rather quickly. There isn’t much moisture to work with, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Join me tonight on KSN News for an hour by hour look at where the flurries will track and how much more temps will drop this week. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman