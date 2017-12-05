Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Mild Now, Another Cold Blast Coming

By under

While temperatures are cooler today, they are actually closer to where they should be for this time of year.

As skies stay clear overnight, we’re gearing up for another cold night below freezing.

Another surge of cold air is eyeing our region later this week.  Late Wednesday and into Thursday, temperatures will drop significantly.

When makes the move through Kansas, a few flurries and perhaps a few light snow showers will slide by rather quickly.  There isn’t much moisture to work with, but we’ll take anything we can get at this point.

Join me tonight on KSN News for an hour by hour look at where the flurries will track and how much more temps will drop this week. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s