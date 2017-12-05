Laura’s Look: Who turned off the heat?

Welcome back to December. A chilly breeze will stick around for the afternoon but it won’t be as windy as yesterday. Under sun drenched skies, temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Below freezing low temperatures again tonight with less wind. Even with the wind though, expect wind chills in the teens.

We’ll stay in the winter coats. Another blast of cold air settles in for the second half of the week. It still does not appear that we’ll squeeze out any moisture this week. So we don’t have to worry about winter weather but we do have to be mindful of the gusty winds, dry conditions, and the fire danger threat.

I’ll show you how cold it’ll get with this back door cold front and when we can expect warmer conditions again on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon