Teachman’s Take: The Pattern Change is Underway

The day may have started on a mild note, but the days of temps in the 60s and 70s are history!  Right now there is around a 30 degree temperature difference from SE KS to the northwestern part of the state.

While we did gain a few clouds, most should disappear as we go through the evening like here in Hays.

That means you’ll want to make sure your furry friends have a warm place to stay overnight because temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.

Temps will struggle to warm up over the next week as reinforcing shots of colder air intrude our region.

When we could get into the 50s again and if there is any hope for rain or snow tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

