Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Winds Of Change

What a morning!! As you wake up and head out the door you are going to be hit with two things… A very gusty south wind and some very warm temps! If the winds are out of the NW when you step outside then the cold air is on the way!!

We will keep the wind around most of the day with mild temperatures to start off. An approaching cold front will flip the winds around in the afternoon. While we will probably stay dry across the KSN viewing area, strong to severe storms are possible in extreme SE KS.

Temps to kick off the day will be in the 60s and we should stay in the 60s through the early afternoon….

Once the front moves through and strong NW winds kick in temps will fall and we should be in the 50s by 5pm. Notice that the wind behind the front will be just as strong as winds ahead of it.

This shot of cold air is going to stick around for the rest of the week with only a slight recovery by the weekend.

