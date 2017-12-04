Laura’s Look: Strong winds lead to extreme fire danger today

Our warm weekend weather carried over this morning for some of us. Expect a completely different feel by the end of the day as a cold front plows through.

Strong winds on Monday will lead to serious concerns about fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to hit hard, in excess of 40 MPH. A red flag warning is in effect today for a portion of central Kansas due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and do not carelessly throw cigarettes out the window. Drivers on I-70 will want to use extra caution while driving today, especially those in high-profile vehicles.

The wind will back down tonight although it’ll be breezy with northwest winds of 10 to 20 MPH.

Much colder tonight with temperatures falling down into the teens and 20s Tuesday morning with bitter chills.

Chilly December weather will carry us through most of the week.

Conditions improve by the weekend, I’ll have your forecast coming up on KSN News at Noon! – Laura Bannon