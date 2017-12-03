Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Falling Temperatures Tomorrow

It’s not too bad for this time of year, but temperatures are still starting off on the chilly side across the state in the 30s this morning.

There’s also some patchy fog in southcentral Kansas reducing visibility slightly to start our Sunday, so be cautious of that.

Clouds will linger throughout the first half of today, but sunshine will break through this afternoon and evening, combined with stronger southeast winds, allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Enjoy this mild weather while it lasts, because a powerful cold front will arrive throughout the day tomorrow, causing falling temperatures and very significant northwest winds. Highs will then return to normal for December for the rest of the week.

Get more details on this big cool down in our latest forecast video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

