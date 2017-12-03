Laura’s Look: Winter is coming…

Hope you got outside and enjoyed the beautiful, warm weather this weekend because we’re turning the page to chilly conditions this week.

Staying mild and windy tonight in the Metro. It’ll be brisk in western Kansas with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

We’ll see a wide range of high temperatures tomorrow afternoon thanks to our next cold front. A few spotty showers are possible in southeast Kansas late in the day, otherwise everyone will stay dry.

Look for the cold snap to settle in across the state on Tuesday with highs only in the 40s, which is near normal for this time of year.

Expect the early December chill to stick around through most of the week. Make sure to check in with us on KSN News this evening for your forecast! – Laura Bannon