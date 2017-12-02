Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Enjoy the Mild Weekend While It Lasts

It’s been another cold morning across Kansas with temperatures down into the 20s and 30s, so grab at least a heavy jacket before you head out the door.

However, you won’t need that jacket this afternoon! Yet again our temperatures will warm nicely into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine today, but with lighter winds, making it a great day to put up those Christmas lights if you haven’t already.

Moisture will then increase across particularly southcentral Kansas tonight, bringing in a low layer of clouds to start our Sunday, with the potential of some fog to go along with it.

But, we will still see sunshine and even milder temperatures showing up by Sunday afternoon, and you’ll have to enjoy this warm weather while it lasts, because our temperatures will come crashing down Monday into Tuesday! Get the details in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

